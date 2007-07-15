Indian PM Visit Jammu receive D Litt

Prime Minister Manmohan Singh arrives in Jammu on Sunday to receive an

honorary doctorate of letters (D Litt) from Jammu University. who was

scheduled to arrive in Jammu on July 10, had postponed his visit then

in view of national mourning following the death of former prime

minister Chander Shekhar.

Jammu city virtually changed to a fortress on Sunday on the eve of

Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's visit.

National Security Guards be taking control of the venue of General

Zorawar Singh auditorium in University of Jammu where special

convocation is being held to confer Doctor of Letters on Singh.

Chancellor SK Sinha who is Governor of the Jammu and Kashmir will do

the honour, Prime Minister Mohan Singh is receipent of many such

honorary doctorate from many universities in India and abroad.

PM Singh is scheduled to lay foundation stone of Kashmiri migrants'

quarters at Jagati on Saturday.colony to house Kashmiri migrants near

Nagrota.t.

Migrants are demanding that two-room tenements should be allotted to

them in the migrant camps of Jammu before the construction of a

colony.

Kashmiri migrants also demand a quota for them in government jobs..

National Conference patron Farooq Abdullah who is in New Delhi will

accompany Singh to Jammu.

JU's vice-chancellor Prof. Amitabh Matoo, who chaired a high level

meeting to finalize the arrangements, said, "We're all set to receive

the Prime Minister on Sunday morning."