Indian PM Visit Jammu receive D Litt

Prime Minister Manmohan Singh arrives in Jammu on Sunday to receive an
honorary doctorate of letters (D Litt) from Jammu University. who was
scheduled to arrive in Jammu on July 10, had postponed his visit then
in view of national mourning following the death of former prime
minister Chander Shekhar.
Jammu city virtually changed to a fortress on Sunday on the eve of
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's visit.
National Security Guards be taking control of the venue of General
Zorawar Singh auditorium in University of Jammu where special
convocation is being held to confer Doctor of Letters on Singh.
Chancellor SK Sinha who is Governor of the Jammu and Kashmir will do
the honour, Prime Minister Mohan Singh is receipent of many such
honorary doctorate from many universities in India and abroad.
PM Singh is scheduled to lay foundation stone of Kashmiri migrants'
quarters at Jagati on Saturday.colony to house Kashmiri migrants near
Nagrota.t.
Migrants are demanding that two-room tenements should be allotted to
them in the migrant camps of Jammu before the construction of a
colony.
Kashmiri migrants also demand a quota for them in government jobs..
National Conference patron Farooq Abdullah who is in New Delhi will
accompany Singh to Jammu.
JU's vice-chancellor Prof. Amitabh Matoo, who chaired a high level
meeting to finalize the arrangements, said, "We're all set to receive
the Prime Minister on Sunday morning."