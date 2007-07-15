Gordon Brown - No - LA Vegas style Casino

Manchester east was the surprise winning bidder to house Britain's
first a Las Vegas-style supercasino. to which Gordon Brown has backed
away .To encourage economic growth there. A cash bonanza of £200
million investment and 2,700 jobs, which has some of the country's
most deprived communities.
Earlier this year, the House of Lords refused to endorse the
government's gambling package, despite a majority vote in the Commons.
Mr Brown said: "It is true to say that this is an issue on which there
is no consensus found within the two houses of parliament. Prime
Minister dropped a hint in the House of Commons today that he was
thinking about a U-turn on using gambling to regenerate deprived areas
Mr Brown said there may be better ways of breathing new life into
cities such as Manchester or resorts like Blackpool than building
gambling centres
. Brown's comments were met with dismay by the city's business
leaders. Chris Fletcher, policy director of Greater Manchester Chamber
of Commerce, said: "I think following the announcement today we are
amazed and a bit shocked about what Mr Brown has said. The idea behind
the Supercasino in east Manchester was that it would lever further
private investment money into the area as a catalyst for the
regeneration already going on".
Labour MP about the proposals for a supercasino and 16 smaller casinos
- which were thrown out under the Blair government by the House of
Lords. Prime Minister said "There may be a better way of meeting the
economic and social needs than the creation of supercasinos." Mr
Brown, the son of a clergyman, is known to have opposed the idea of
gambling meccas in areas of deprivation.Senior pastor in Manchester,
along with MPs, have opposed the supercasino plan.