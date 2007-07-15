Gordon Brown - No - LA Vegas style Casino

Manchester east was the surprise winning bidder to house Britain's

first a Las Vegas-style supercasino. to which Gordon Brown has backed

away .To encourage economic growth there. A cash bonanza of £200

million investment and 2,700 jobs, which has some of the country's

most deprived communities.

Earlier this year, the House of Lords refused to endorse the

government's gambling package, despite a majority vote in the Commons.

Mr Brown said: "It is true to say that this is an issue on which there

is no consensus found within the two houses of parliament. Prime

Minister dropped a hint in the House of Commons today that he was

thinking about a U-turn on using gambling to regenerate deprived areas

Mr Brown said there may be better ways of breathing new life into

cities such as Manchester or resorts like Blackpool than building

gambling centres

. Brown's comments were met with dismay by the city's business

leaders. Chris Fletcher, policy director of Greater Manchester Chamber

of Commerce, said: "I think following the announcement today we are

amazed and a bit shocked about what Mr Brown has said. The idea behind

the Supercasino in east Manchester was that it would lever further

private investment money into the area as a catalyst for the

regeneration already going on".

Labour MP about the proposals for a supercasino and 16 smaller casinos

- which were thrown out under the Blair government by the House of

Lords. Prime Minister said "There may be a better way of meeting the

economic and social needs than the creation of supercasinos." Mr

Brown, the son of a clergyman, is known to have opposed the idea of

gambling meccas in areas of deprivation.Senior pastor in Manchester,

along with MPs, have opposed the supercasino plan.