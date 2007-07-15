Bleak prospects of Iraq war with Baghdad unable to make significant progress have given rise to revolt in Congress.

President Bush in his second term is now under fire as Iraqi government is unable to make a significant progress which has culminated into upsurge of revolt in Congress and within ruling Republicans. President under fire has warned Lawmakers not to dilute the efforts of US army in handling Iraq crises. Withdrawal means handing over Iraq to Tali bans in platter of war in which more than three thousand six hundred US soldiers killed. Interim report, Mr Bush's contradict plan, to upsurge an extra 30,000 more troops into Iraq, finds without Iraq to get its armed forces operating independently of US units -- a key goal of the administration's hopes to eventually cut US troop numbers -- had made "unsatisfactory progress".

"The war in Iraq is headed in a dangerous direction," Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid said. It is time for the President to listen to the American people and do what is necessary to protect this nation. It is clear that there is now a state of chaos in Iraq. And it is up to the Iraqi people to make themselves safe.

"We can't do it. It's time the training wheels come off and they take care of their own country."

Obama asked: "Does this White House think that we don't know how to turn on our televisions? Don't tell us it's progress when the Iraqi leadership has done nothing, nothing, to take the political steps necessary to end their civil war."

"I don't think Congress ought to be running the war," Bush said.

"There is a perception in the coverage that al-Qa'ida may be as strong today as they were prior to September 11," Mr Bush said at a White House press conference yesterday.

"That is simply not the case. The report will say 'since September 11'. Because of the action we have taken, al-Qa'ida is weaker today than they would have been.

"They are still a threat and they are still dangerous. That is why it is important we succeed in Iraq and Afghanistan."

Intelligence analysts told Congress yesterday that al-Qa'ida's training, funding and communications had increased as the network had settled into new bases in remote areas of Pakistan.