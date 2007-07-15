Noble peace laureate Shimon Peres President of Israel

President Shimon Peres, born in Poland in 1923, immigrated to pre-

State Israel in 1934.

Shimon Peres who has legendary a political career spanning six

decades is formally sworn as Israel President.

A Knesset former Prime Minister is now age 83 years.

Peres received the Noble prize for peace with Yitzhak Rabin and PLO

chief Yasser Arafat in the year 1994.His political career span for a

period of sixty years.He was instrumental in establishing Nuclear

reactor plant, Arms industries and Aircraft industry in years 1959

and onwards.

Moshe Katsav who resigned for charges of sexual abuse last month.

Peres took oath of office in the presence of Prime Minister Ehud

Olmert .

Israeli Prez Moshe katsav had resigned before his term expires on

July 07, This was part of a plea bargain that removes two rape charges

against him.Noble peace laureate former PM Shimon Peres was to

succeed him this month following recent elections. Dalia Itzik continued as

interim president.Following Yitzhak Rabin's assassination in 1995, Peres became Prime

Minsiter and Defense Minister until the elections in 1996 for the 14th

Knesset. Those elections were the first (out of three) direct

elections for the Prime Minister, and Binyamin Netanyahu defeated

Peres by a small margin.

Later that year, Peres established the Peres

Center for Peace to further the peace process through economic and

social agreements with the Palestinians.