Noble peace laureate Shimon Peres President of Israel

President Shimon Peres, born in Poland in 1923, immigrated to pre-
State Israel in 1934.
Shimon Peres who has legendary a political career spanning six
decades is formally sworn as Israel President.
A Knesset former Prime Minister is now age 83 years.
Peres received the Noble prize for peace with Yitzhak Rabin and PLO
chief Yasser Arafat in the year 1994.His political career span for a
period of sixty years.He was instrumental in establishing Nuclear
reactor plant, Arms industries and Aircraft industry in years 1959
and onwards.
Moshe Katsav who resigned for charges of sexual abuse last month.
Peres took oath of office in the presence of Prime Minister Ehud
Olmert .
Israeli Prez Moshe katsav had resigned before his term expires on
July 07, This was part of a plea bargain that removes two rape charges
against him.Noble peace laureate former PM Shimon Peres was to
succeed him this month following recent elections. Dalia Itzik continued as
interim president.Following Yitzhak Rabin's assassination in 1995, Peres became Prime
Minsiter and Defense Minister until the elections in 1996 for the 14th
Knesset. Those elections were the first (out of three) direct
elections for the Prime Minister, and Binyamin Netanyahu defeated
Peres by a small margin.
Later that year, Peres established the Peres
Center for Peace to further the peace process through economic and
social agreements with the Palestinians.