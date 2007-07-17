Brit Kremlin in Diplomatic war

Death of FSB 0fficer Litvinenko on last Novembe for which the .

Crown Prosecutor services charge Lugovoi responsible to death of

Litvinenko.

Former FSB officer who later became a staunch critic of President

Vladimir Putin, died in London on Nov. 23, after tea poisoning with

radioactive polonium 210 served in London restaurant by Lugovoi.

British Foreign Minister, David Miliband described as a "horrifying

and lingering" death that put hundreds of other people at risk.

Russia's Prosecutor General's Office formally rejected Britain's

request for the extradition of Lugovoi. Russian official reacted fast

and condemn the Britain decision.

Russian President ,Vladmir Putin spokesman said Britain has

politicised the case and warned of consequences.

Russia has said its refusal is based on a constitutional ban on

turning Russian citizens over to foreign countries.

Then also the European convention that allows signatories to refuse

to extradite their nationals.News of four diplomats to be expelled

from Embassy of Russia in London and would review the extent of its

cooperation with Russia on number of issues including easing of visa

procedure for Russian citizen visiting Britain.

."You can act this way toward a banana republic, but Russia is not a

banana republic," said Konstantin Kosachyov, the head of the State

Duma's Foreign Affairs Committee on Rossia channel.He called Britain's

request for Russia to override the Constitution "arrogant."

He also said he believed Britain was in violation of the 1961 Vienna

Convention on Diplomatic Relations by expelling the diplomats,

Interfax reported.

Russia responded with swift displeasure. Mikhail Kamynin, a spokesman

for the Foreign Ministry, said that "London has to clearly understand

that provocative actions conceived by the British authorities will not

go unanswered, and cannot but entail the most serious consequences for

British-Russian relations as a whole."

Brits demanded the extradition of Lugovoi, a millionaire businessman

and former security services officer, but last week Russian

prosecutors announced they would not hand him over has erupted to

diplomatic crises between the two leading economical giants.