Brit Kremlin in Diplomatic war

Death of FSB 0fficer Litvinenko on last Novembe for which the .
Crown Prosecutor services charge Lugovoi responsible to death of
Litvinenko.
Former FSB officer who later became a staunch critic of President
Vladimir Putin, died in London on Nov. 23, after tea poisoning with
radioactive polonium 210 served in London restaurant by Lugovoi.
British Foreign Minister, David Miliband described as a "horrifying
and lingering" death that put hundreds of other people at risk.
Russia's Prosecutor General's Office formally rejected Britain's
request for the extradition of Lugovoi. Russian official reacted fast
and condemn the Britain decision.
Russian President ,Vladmir Putin spokesman said Britain has
politicised the case and warned of consequences.
Russia has said its refusal is based on a constitutional ban on
turning Russian citizens over to foreign countries.
Then also the European convention that allows signatories to refuse
to extradite their nationals.News of four diplomats to be expelled
from Embassy of Russia in London and would review the extent of its
cooperation with Russia on number of issues including easing of visa
procedure for Russian citizen visiting Britain.
."You can act this way toward a banana republic, but Russia is not a
banana republic," said Konstantin Kosachyov, the head of the State
Duma's Foreign Affairs Committee on Rossia channel.He called Britain's
request for Russia to override the Constitution "arrogant."
He also said he believed Britain was in violation of the 1961 Vienna
Convention on Diplomatic Relations by expelling the diplomats,
Interfax reported.
Russia responded with swift displeasure. Mikhail Kamynin, a spokesman
for the Foreign Ministry, said that "London has to clearly understand
that provocative actions conceived by the British authorities will not
go unanswered, and cannot but entail the most serious consequences for
British-Russian relations as a whole."
Brits demanded the extradition of Lugovoi, a millionaire businessman
and former security services officer, but last week Russian
prosecutors announced they would not hand him over has erupted to
diplomatic crises between the two leading economical giants.