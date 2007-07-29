Sonia Gandhi Re-elected President Congress Party of India

Smt. Sonia Gandhi is elected as President of the Indian National Congress by overwhelming support from across the country from all states. The eighth person of the foreign origin to be the Congress president.

She heads 115 year old Indian National Congress and its Parliamentary party.

Third woman of foreign origin to hold the prestigious post after Annie Beasant and Nelli Sengupta.

Sonia Gandhi also became the fifth from the Nehru family to take over the Congress reins.

The other four were Motilal Nehru, Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi.

Married into India's best known family of Nehru-Gandhi in 1968, the 60-year-old Sonia Gandhi is currently chairperson of the UPA -alliance in center- federal government.Sonia Gandhi, nee Maino, was born in a place called Ovassanjo, 80 km away from Turin, on Dec. 9, 1946.

Her son Rahul Gandhi is Member of Parliament from Amethi an heir apparent to congress party.

Rahul Gandhi 's sister Priyanka Gandli Vedera is married to business man Mr Robert Vedera.