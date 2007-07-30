Abe LDP Loose grip in Upper House General election

Democratic Party gained control of the upper house adequately, as in house of 242 members 121, seats of Upper house were being contested in this election. winning spree in cities and in rural belt Mr. Abe's and is allies won total of 46, as 37 seats for Abe LDP and its coalition partner took 9,. The opposition Democratic Party captured 60 seats is major gain to keep the ruling in tenterhooks.Lawmakers will find difficult to pass legislation with ease.

Professor of Politics and lawmaker Masayasu Kitagawa said "Basically, there will be chaos in Parliament, and it will be difficult to pass any defense-related policies," said the professor at Waseda University and a former Liberal Democratic lawmaker. "It won't be possible anymore for the Liberal Democrats to unilaterally ram through legislation related to defense or Iraq as they have done since the Sept. 11 attacks. In addition, even members of the Liberal Democratic Party who share opposing views will now be emboldened to speak out."

Abe was in political crises when his first agricultural minister hanged himself in May, after being accused of corruption,his De fence Minister was asked to resign for his controversial Public statement justifying US bombing in Hiroshima. in second world war.

Abe may come under severe attacks from opposition parties and his party may look for another popular Leader acceptable to masses .

Lower house is responsible for choosing the Prime Minister where in his party holds majority,thus no immediate threat. for his ouster.