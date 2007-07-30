Brown -Bush at Camp David

Brown Prime Minster on his visit to US starting Saturday evening is meeting for the first time as Premier with US President Mr George Bush at Camp David today on Monday.They are expected to include Foreign Secretary David Milliband and US Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice

.

Camp David retreat Maryland shall have following agenda on issues of war-torn states of Iraq, Afghanistan, the Middle East, Darfur, Iran , sanction reversal on North Korea and the state of state of affairs of Kosovo, the overall world trade and environmental- climate changes.

'It's a great pleasure to be here at Camp David because there's so much history associated with it,'' Brown told Bush

reports Chicago Sun Times.

British media backs a special relation between the Giants,but media wants to be like honest friend and not want Brown to be in relation like Blair situation as a "poodle" to Bush.

World owes US a debt to its Leadership in fight against international terrorism Gordon Brown has said to Bush on his welcome to host ,reports BBC

Analysts will be looking for signs of the Brown regime distancing itself from the US during the trip

.

BBC political editor Nick Robinson said Mr Brown was "walking a tightrope" in his dealings with America.