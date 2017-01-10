India-Rwanda Joint Statement during the visit of President of Rwanda to India

(January 9-11, 2017)MINISTRY OF EXTERNAL AFFAIRS, GOVERNMENT OF INDIA·

TUESDAY, 10 JANUARY 2017 President of Rwanda His Excellency Paul Kagame paid a working visit to India from 9-11 January 2017 at the invitation of Prime Minister of India Mr Narendra Modi. President Kagame was accompanied by Senior officials and a business delegation. PM Modi and President Kagame discussed a wide range of issues covering bilateral relations, and India’s increasing engagements as a development partner for Africa. Both leaders expressed satisfaction with the steady consolidation of bilateral relations, agreed to raise the level of cooperation to a Strategic Partnership and issued a Declaration to this effect. India is positively considering opening a resident Mission in Kigali. India appreciated Rwanda’s strides towards reforming the country that have led to sustained economic growth and emergence of Rwanda as a regional hub in East Africa. India congratulated Rwanda for successfully hosting a number of international events in 2016 - the World Economic Forum on Africa, the African Union Summit, the Africa Nations Championships (CHAN), the 28th Meeting of the Parties to the Montreal Protocol, and the Global African Investment Summit, among others. India welcomed Rwanda as the 25th co-signatory country to Prime Minister Modi’s initiative of the International Solar Alliance. The two leaders acknowledged the importance of this Alliance in advancing new solar technologies worldwide.The two leaders also recalled the Solar electrification of 35 schools in rural Rwanda under a grant from Government of India as an example of south-south cooperation. Rwanda thanked India for the Vocational Training Centre for youth employment, commissioned in January 2015, in Kigali, under assistance from Government of India as part of decisions announced during the First India Africa Forum Summit process. Rwanda appreciated the role of the Centre in skills development and employment generation. Prime Minister Modi and President Kagame expressed confidence that the development of Export Targeted Irrigated Agriculture Project and its expansion under India’s Lines of Credit of US $ 120 million would bring irrigation facilities to more than 41,190 hectares of cultivable land, and agreed to fast track its implementation. The project would benefit the people of Rwanda through construction of watershed works, farm mechanization and establishment of post harvest processing units of agricultural produce. President Kagame acknowledged India’s assistance in augmenting Rwanda’s electricity production with the commissioning of the 28 MW Hydroelectric Project on the Nyabarongo River under a Line of Credit of US $ 80 million. Through lines of credit, India conveyed its readiness to support phase II of the Nyabarongo power project, Technical and Vocational Training Centres (TVET) and Huye-Kibeho road project. Prime Minister Modi further announced gifting of US$ 2 million of medicines and a cash grant of US$ 1 million for sourcing medical equipment from India The two leaders strongly affirmed that terrorism is a serious threat to humanity. They reiterated their strong commitment to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, and stressed that there can be no justification for acts of terror on any grounds whatsoever, agreeing that there should be zero-tolerance on terrorism. Rwanda appreciated the training of its defence forces in various Indian Army training institutions under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) initiative of the Government of India. The two sides noted with satisfaction that training and scholarships under India Africa Forum Summit process are an important mechanism for training and capacity building. The two sides noted with satisfaction signing of an Memorandum of Understanding on Forensic Sciences by the Gujarat Forensic Sciences University to support Rwanda’s National Police in modernizing Forensic investigations. India welcomed the initiative of a direct Rwandair flight from Kigali to Mumbai. Both sides continue to work on concluding a Bilateral Air Services Agreement and an agreement for the exemption of visa for diplomatic and official passport holders. Both sides agreed to strengthen exchanges and cooperation in culture, tourism, people-to-people links, especially exchanges between the youth of Rwanda and India. President Kagame welcomed increased private sector investments from India, highlighting progress in business and investment climate, that makes Rwanda a competitive and conducive environment to do business. Rwanda looks forward to welcoming a high level visit from the Indian government at a date to be communicated through diplomatic channels.