Panasonic showcases its product range at Gwalior Trade Fair

Gwalior, January 10, 2017: Panasonic India Pvt. Ltd, a leader in innovation and technology, today showcased its wide range of products at the 2016-17 Gwalior Trade Fair. The visitors will be able to experience Panasonic’s latest technologies, solutions and product offerings at the fair. Inaugurated by Mr. Manish Sharma, President & CEO, Panasonic India & South Asia, the Panasonic Pavilion has wide-array of company's products on display, such as audio-visual and home appliances including LED and 4K TVs, mobile phones, home theater systems, personal and beauty care, cameras, air-conditioners, washing machines, bottom mount refrigerators, microwave ovens, vacuum cleaners, steam irons and the like, designed for retail facilities and communities.

At the inauguration, Mr. Manish Sharma, President & CEO, Panasonic India & South Asia, and Executive Officer, Panasonic Corporation said, “At Panasonic, we believe in consistently enhancing consumer experience journey and increase customer satisfaction through innovative activities. With increasing demand for the latest technology, it is imperative for Panasonic to ensure the easy availablity of world class Panasonic products under one roof to Indian consumers. Our presence here today testifies how Panasonic has focused on localised products for Indian market to successfully tap the larger audience, not only in urban cities but also in smaller markets. With our participation in the fair, we reinforce our commitment of offering innovation, quality and excellence to our consumers of Madhya Pradesh.”

Mr. Gulshan Karmani, Regional Head, Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh- Consumer Product Division, Gwalior, Panasonic India added, “It gives us immense pleasure to once again be a part of the Gwalior Trade Fair and enable our customers of Gwalior and Madhya Pradesh to choose from the vast product portfolio of Panasonic. Madhya Pradesh is a very important market for us and has a significant effect on our revenue. The state offers lucrative opportunities for the company in the consumer durable segment. Being a part of this magnanimous fair, we aim to reach out to the visitors and offer a one-stop point for customers to experience advanced features and solutions offered by Panasonic. We are confident that the consumers will appreciate the unique and differentiated retail experience from Panasonic.”

About Panasonic India

Panasonic makes available in India & South Asia its wide range of consumer electronics, home appliances like LED & DVD players, Home Theatre Systems, Cameras, Camcorders, Car Audio Systems, Air Conditioners, Washing Machines, Refrigerators, Microwave Ovens, Automatic Cookers, Vacuum Cleaners and an extensive range of system products including communication like Phones, High Definition Videoconferencing, Professional Audio Video products like Broadcast Cameras, Projectors and Displays, Business Solutions including Printers, Whiteboards and Security solutions. The company currently has a workforce of about 13,000 in India & South Asia. For more information on the company and the Panasonic brand in India, please visit http://panasonic.co.in.

