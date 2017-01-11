Dharma Productions Film OK Jaanu:Produced by Mani Ratnam and Karan Johar11.01.2017 11:36:33 - Cine-stars, Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur briefed the media at Claridges Hotel New Delhi (live-PR.com) - Cine-stars, Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur briefed the media at Claridges Hotel New Delhi on their latest film by Dharma Production ‘Ok Jaanu’ based on Mani Ratnam, official remake of Tamil film O Kadhal Kanmani. OK Jaanu an Indian romantic drama film directed by Shaad Ali, story and screenplay by Mani Ratnam. Produced by Mani Ratnam

and Karan Johar under their banners Madras Talkies and Dharma Productions respectivelyShraddha Kapoor, daughter of Shivangi Kolhapure, Shakti Kapoor is a singer and lyricist who is noted for her contribution in Bollywood films. she began her acting career with a brief role in the 2010 heist film Teen Patti and followed it with her first leading role in the teen drama Luv Ka The End.Her recognition for playing a singer in the commercially successful romantic drama Aashiqui 2 she received several accolades including a Film fare nomination for the Best Actress. She has portrayed a character based on Ophelia in Vishal Bhardwaj’s critically acclaimed drama Haider, an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s tragedy Hamlet. She established herself with the roles in the romantic thriller Ek Villain, the dance drama ABCD 2, and the action drama Baaghi , all of which rank among her biggest commercial successes. Further she was critically acclaimed for portraying an intense singer in the 2016 rock musical drama Rock On 2.In addition to acting in films, Kapoor has sung several of her film songs. She is the celebrity endorser for several brands and products, and in 2015, she launched her own line of clothing. She participates in stage shows and concerts.Duo diligently answered the question of the media on the subject of film a living relation the most sought subject among’s the youngsters. Sharadha Kapoor exhibited her emotion when asked about her father veteran cine star Shakti Kapoor on his reaction to her acting.Two young actors looked confident and faced media with grit and determination. Aditya Roy Kapur is the youngest of the three siblings, his eldest brother Siddharth Roy Kapur is the Chief Executive Officer of UTV Motion Pictures, who had married actress Vidya Balan and his second elder brother Kunaal Roy Kapur is also an actor.His grandfather, Raghupat Roy Kapur was a film producer and his maternal grandparents, Sam and Ruby Aaron were qualified dance teachers, who introduced the Sama dance to India.Aditya Roy Kapur is a film actor,with brief career as a VJ on Channel V, he made his film debut with a minor role in London Dreams and followed it by playing supporting roles in Action Replayy and Guzaarish. Young actor rose to prominence in 2013 by playing the male lead in the highly successful romantic drama Aashiqui 2 and a supporting role in the coming-of-age romance Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, both of which ranked among the highest-grossing Bollywood films of the year.Adi is a young game designer from Lucknow who dreams of emigrating to the US and living the American dream. At a chance encounter during his friend's wedding, he meets Tara. She is a recent architecture school graduate working in an architecture firm. She dreams of going to Paris to pursue higher education. The cheerful banter soon gives way to a conversation where both Adi and Tara realize that they strongly feel that marriage isn't for them and move in together until the time they go their separate ways when career comes calling. With only 10 days left and parting imminent, Adi & Tara are forced to confront some matters of the heart.Initial release: 13 January 2017

